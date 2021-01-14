Sonora Investment Management LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $854.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $671.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

