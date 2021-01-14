Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 294.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

EXEL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,804. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,601. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.