Sonora Investment Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 615.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.54.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $408.60. 4,001,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $423.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

