Sonora Investment Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Appian by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 296,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Appian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 53.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,697 shares of company stock worth $52,463,081 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPN stock traded up $11.45 on Wednesday, reaching $159.55. 1,422,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,911. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $216.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -290.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

