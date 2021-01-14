Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 60,928 Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,928 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.38% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $929,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

VXX opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $78.84.

