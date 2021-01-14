Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,318 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

