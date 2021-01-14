Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,030,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.15 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.