Spaceswap (MILK2) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,240.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $56,545.21 and approximately $19,240.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap token can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00060120 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058099 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,159,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,892,713 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Token Trading

