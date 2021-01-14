SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after buying an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,089,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

