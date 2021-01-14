SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,761,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.