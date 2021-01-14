SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.79. 2,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,209. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18.

