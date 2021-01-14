SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Cut by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $109.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

