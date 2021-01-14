SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.17 and last traded at $62.43. 117,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 147,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

