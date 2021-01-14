Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 121098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.70.

Get Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$761.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$700.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.