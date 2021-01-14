Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at 140166

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at 140166 from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAVE. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 279,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.45 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after buying an additional 151,362 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

