Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce $121.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.88 million to $124.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $118.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $478.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.87 million to $485.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $506.44 million, with estimates ranging from $488.21 million to $525.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,057.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 645,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,135. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

