Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 7.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $55.71. 453,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 436,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Specifically, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,065.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -21.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

