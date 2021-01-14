Sprouts Farmers Market Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,594 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,536% compared to the average volume of 326 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of SFM opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

