STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NYSE:STAG opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

