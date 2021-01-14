Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.26

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 25376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

