Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 198,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.