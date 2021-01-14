Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 198,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

SBUX opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.