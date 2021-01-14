Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.99

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and traded as low as $89.80. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) shares last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 79,478 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.09.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) Company Profile (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

