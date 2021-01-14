State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of STT opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after acquiring an additional 117,837 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of State Street by 8.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 99.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

