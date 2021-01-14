Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Up 7.6%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. 525,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 412,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $80.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

