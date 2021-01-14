STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) Trading 9.9% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. 58,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 43,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

