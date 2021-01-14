Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 207,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 31.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.