STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.98 ($39.97).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €33.68 ($39.62) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.64. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.