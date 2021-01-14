STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.98 ($39.97).

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €33.68 ($39.62) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.64. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

