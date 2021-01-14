Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Party City Holdco Call Options (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 24,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical volume of 5,982 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

NYSE PRTY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,513. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $823.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,027,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $7,718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $4,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.