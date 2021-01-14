Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,112 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 881 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NRG opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

