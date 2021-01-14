Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vertex Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the typical volume of 107 call options.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 576,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,567. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.