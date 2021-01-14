Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services accounts for about 0.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Peoples Financial Services worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 24,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.23. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $50.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

