Stone House Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after buying an additional 43,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.73. 471,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.