Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4,846.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $380,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 156,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.