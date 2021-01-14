Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $83.18 million and $31.39 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Storj

STORJ is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,100,537 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

