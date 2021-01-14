Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.26

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 103083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

