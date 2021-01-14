Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 126 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $128.50 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

