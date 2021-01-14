Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 12,692 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 253.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $217.86. 149,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average of $187.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $219.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.