Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 6,902 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,963. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $123.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

