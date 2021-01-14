Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 23,804 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter.

EWC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,408. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

