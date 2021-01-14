Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.15 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

