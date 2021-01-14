Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,351. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

