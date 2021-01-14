Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $282,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AutoZone by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,670,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,259.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,172.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,076,352. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

