Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 425.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,618. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.51.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. 5,275,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804,570. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

