Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,338,000 after purchasing an additional 122,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,431 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,939,000 after purchasing an additional 208,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 235,994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. 1,259,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

