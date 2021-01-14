Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 1,453 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,762,000 after purchasing an additional 219,353 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after buying an additional 288,809 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. 872,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,834. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.