Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $501.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

