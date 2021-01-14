Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 293 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Visa by 13.7% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.41.

V opened at $209.35 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

