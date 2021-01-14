Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.