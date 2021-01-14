Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 24,521 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 6,748,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73.

